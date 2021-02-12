Alexa
The Latest: Another Florida men's basketball game postponed

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/12 00:59
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Saturday’s men's basketball game between Texas A&M and Florida has been postponed due to COVID-19.

A combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Texas A&M program caused the change.

The postponement is consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

It's the third straight Florida men's game affected by the coronavirus. The Gators' second game of the season against LSU last Saturday also was postponed.

No makeup date has been decided on for the game with the Aggies and there are just three weeks left in the regular season.

___

