Alexa
  1. Home

China bans BBC World News

By Deutsche Welle
2021/02/11 17:45
China bans BBC World News

Chinese regulators barred BBC World News on Thursday, claiming the global network "seriously violated" the country's broadcasting rules.

The National Radio and Television Administration cited "the requirement that news should be truthful and fair" and not "harm China's national interests."

The channel therefore does not meet requirements for foreign channels broadcasting in China and its application to air for another year will not be accepted, it added.

English-language BBC World News is not included in most TV channel packages in China but is available in some hotels and residences.

The BBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

British regulators ban state Chinese TV

China's move comes a week after British media regulator Ofcom revoked the UK licence for China's Global Television Network's (CGTN)

An investigation found that an entity dubbed Star China Media Limited wrongly held the licence for the network.

Ofcom said it did not have "editorial responsibility" for the channel's output, and therefore "does not meet the legal requirement of having control over the licensed service."

Star was acting as the distributor, rather than the provider of the news channel, it added.

British regulators also rejected a proposal by CGTN to transfer the license to a new entity.

They found it would ultimately still be controlled by the Chinese Communist Party, and therefore disqualified under UK law.

jf/dj (AFP, Reuters)

Updated : 2021-02-12 02:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
Moderna to supply Taiwan with 5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine
Moderna to supply Taiwan with 5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic