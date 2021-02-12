Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

AP Top 25 Podcast: Takeaways from 2020 coaching changes

By RALPH D. RUSSO , AP College Football Writer, Associated Press
2021/02/12 00:25
AP Top 25 Podcast: Takeaways from 2020 coaching changes

A pandemic could not stop some college football programs from spending millions to change football coaches.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg joins Ralph Russo to talk about the lessons learned from the 2020′s coaching turnover.

Even during uncertain times, with budgets been slashed and pennies being pinched, schools such as Texas, Auburn and South Carolina found the money to pay huge buyouts to get rid of coaches. And they did it with no expectation of making the so-called slam dunk hire. It is becoming harder than ever to lure well-established head coaches from stable situations. That leads to more seemingly risky hires.

Meanwhile, minorities are still woefully underrepresented among major college head coaches. Rittenberg and Russo discuss where the problems lie in the pipeline for minority coaches.

Plus, transfer season is in full swing. Who are some of the interesting players switching teams?

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://westwoodonepodcasts.com/pods/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast/

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-02-12 02:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
Moderna to supply Taiwan with 5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine
Moderna to supply Taiwan with 5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic