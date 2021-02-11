Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Romanian officials face lesser charge in PSG-Başakşehir case

By Associated Press
2021/02/11 23:30
Basaksehir's manager Okan Buruk, right, reacts next to Romanian 4th referee Sebastian Coltescu during the Champions League group H soccer match betwee...
Players of Paris Saint Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir leave the pitch, after an argument between the Turkish players and the fourth referee during th...
Basaksehir and PSG players take a knee before the start of the Champions League group H soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Istanbul Basakseh...

Basaksehir's manager Okan Buruk, right, reacts next to Romanian 4th referee Sebastian Coltescu during the Champions League group H soccer match betwee...

Players of Paris Saint Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir leave the pitch, after an argument between the Turkish players and the fourth referee during th...

Basaksehir and PSG players take a knee before the start of the Champions League group H soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Istanbul Basakseh...

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — After alleged racist abuse led to a Champions League game being stopped, UEFA opened disciplinary cases against two Romanian match officials on lesser charges Thursday.

Paris Saint-Germain and İstanbul Başakşehir refused to continue playing on Dec. 8 because they believed fourth official Sebastian Coltescu had racially insulted the Turkish club’s assistant coach, Pierre Webo, who is Black.

Television footage showed Coltescu in a conversation with the other Romanian match officials saying “negru,” the Romanian word for black, to identify Webo.

The game was completed 24 hours later with a different set of match officials brought in from the Netherlands.

Romanian media reported on Thursday that UEFA concluded Coltescu did not use the word in a racist or discriminatory way.

UEFA later said proceedings were opened against Coltescu and second official Octavian Sovre for “a potential violation of Article 11 of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations.”

That relates to “general principles of conduct,” including action that is “insulting or otherwise violates the basic rules of decent conduct.”

Racism is dealt with under a different section of the rules.

UEFA gave no date for a hearing.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-12 00:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Moderna to supply Taiwan with 5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine
Moderna to supply Taiwan with 5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
Taiwan dollar gains 5.69% against US dollar in Year of Rat
Taiwan dollar gains 5.69% against US dollar in Year of Rat