Romanian officials face lesser charge in PSG-Başakşehir case

Basaksehir and PSG players take a knee before the start of the Champions League group H soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Istanbul Basakseh... Basaksehir and PSG players take a knee before the start of the Champions League group H soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. The match resumed on Wednesday with a new refereeing team after players from Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir left the field on Tuesday evening and didn't return when the fourth official — Sebastian Coltescu of Romania — was accused of using a racial term to identify Basaksehir assistant coach Pierre Webo before sending him off for his conduct on the sidelines. (Xavier Laine/Pool via AP)

Players of Paris Saint Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir leave the pitch, after an argument between the Turkish players and the fourth referee during th... Players of Paris Saint Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir leave the pitch, after an argument between the Turkish players and the fourth referee during the Champions League group H soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Tuesday Dec. 8 , 2020. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Basaksehir's manager Okan Buruk, right, reacts next to Romanian 4th referee Sebastian Coltescu during the Champions League group H soccer match betwee... Basaksehir's manager Okan Buruk, right, reacts next to Romanian 4th referee Sebastian Coltescu during the Champions League group H soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Tuesday Dec. 8 , 2020. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — After alleged racist abuse led to a Champions League game being stopped, UEFA opened disciplinary cases against two Romanian match officials on lesser charges Thursday.

Paris Saint-Germain and İstanbul Başakşehir refused to continue playing on Dec. 8 because they believed fourth official Sebastian Coltescu had racially insulted the Turkish club’s assistant coach, Pierre Webo, who is Black.

Television footage showed Coltescu in a conversation with the other Romanian match officials saying “negru,” the Romanian word for black, to identify Webo.

The game was completed 24 hours later with a different set of match officials brought in from the Netherlands.

Romanian media reported on Thursday that UEFA concluded Coltescu did not use the word in a racist or discriminatory way.

UEFA later said proceedings were opened against Coltescu and second official Octavian Sovre for “a potential violation of Article 11 of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations.”

That relates to “general principles of conduct,” including action that is “insulting or otherwise violates the basic rules of decent conduct.”

Racism is dealt with under a different section of the rules.

UEFA gave no date for a hearing.

