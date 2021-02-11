Alexa
Bayern midfielder Müller out of Club World Cup with virus

By Associated Press
2021/02/11 23:35
Bayern's Thomas Mueller stands next to Berlin's Sami Khedira, right, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Hertha BSC Berlin and FC Bayern...

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Bayern Munich midfielder Thomas Müller has tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the Club World Cup final, FIFA said Thursday.

FIFA said Müller has been placed in isolation and will be ineligible for the final against Mexican club Tigres.

Müller played 62 minutes in Bayern's 2-0 win over Al Ahly in the semifinals on Monday.

FIFA and Qatari organizers have said they put strict anti-virus measures in place for the tournament, which is one of the few major soccer events taking place with spectators amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Müller is the third Bayern player to miss the final for coronavirus-related reasons. Midfielders Leon Goretzka and Javi Martinez both stayed in Germany instead of traveling to Qatar for the tournament following positive tests and are in training at the club’s base.

Oceania representative Auckland City withdrew from the Club World Cup before it began because it would have faced tough quarantine rules when returning home to New Zealand after the event.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-12 00:56 GMT+08:00

