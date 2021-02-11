Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

PSG forward Neymar out for up to 4 weeks with injury

By Associated Press
2021/02/11 23:41
PSG's Neymar, right, is fouled by Marseille's Alvaro, left, during the French League One soccer match between Olympique de Marseille and Paris Saint-G...
PSG's Neymar reacts to the referee Benoit Bastien as he claims a foul after a challenge by Marseille's Alvaro during the French League One soccer matc...

PSG's Neymar, right, is fouled by Marseille's Alvaro, left, during the French League One soccer match between Olympique de Marseille and Paris Saint-G...

PSG's Neymar reacts to the referee Benoit Bastien as he claims a foul after a challenge by Marseille's Alvaro during the French League One soccer matc...

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar will be out for up to four weeks with an adductor muscle injury, the club said Thursday.

The injury could rule him out of both matches against Barcelona in the round of 16 of the Champions League. PSG travels to play Barcelona on Tuesday. The return leg is in Paris on March 10.

Neymar limped off after being fouled from behind during a French Cup game against Caen on Wednesday.

PSG is also waiting on winger Angel Di Maria, who could miss next week's game against Barcelona after hurting his thigh playing against Marseille on Sunday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-12 00:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Moderna to supply Taiwan with 5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine
Moderna to supply Taiwan with 5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
Taiwan dollar gains 5.69% against US dollar in Year of Rat
Taiwan dollar gains 5.69% against US dollar in Year of Rat