PSG forward Neymar out for up to 4 weeks with injury

PSG's Neymar reacts to the referee Benoit Bastien as he claims a foul after a challenge by Marseille's Alvaro during the French League One soccer matc... PSG's Neymar reacts to the referee Benoit Bastien as he claims a foul after a challenge by Marseille's Alvaro during the French League One soccer match between Olympique de Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, southern France, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

PSG's Neymar, right, is fouled by Marseille's Alvaro, left, during the French League One soccer match between Olympique de Marseille and Paris Saint-G... PSG's Neymar, right, is fouled by Marseille's Alvaro, left, during the French League One soccer match between Olympique de Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, southern France, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar will be out for up to four weeks with an adductor muscle injury, the club said Thursday.

The injury could rule him out of both matches against Barcelona in the round of 16 of the Champions League. PSG travels to play Barcelona on Tuesday. The return leg is in Paris on March 10.

Neymar limped off after being fouled from behind during a French Cup game against Caen on Wednesday.

PSG is also waiting on winger Angel Di Maria, who could miss next week's game against Barcelona after hurting his thigh playing against Marseille on Sunday.

