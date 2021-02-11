Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Austin FC signs Argentina's Pochettino as designated player

By Associated Press
2021/02/11 23:56
Austin FC signs Argentina's Pochettino as designated player

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Attacking midfielder Tomas Pochettino has signed with Austin as the Major League Soccer expansion club's second designated player.

The Argentine transferred from Talleres, a Córdoba-based club in Argentina's top division.

“He will offer us pace and versatility in the midfield and we are confident he will make an immediate impact on our attacking end," Austin coach Josh Wolff said Thursday.

The 25-year-old is the second South American to sign with Austin as a designated player, joining Decilio Dominguez, a Paraguayan national team forward who had been with Argentina's Independiente.

The league's designated player rule allows a club to sign up to three players whose salaries and acquisition costs may exceed the player's salary budget charge maximum of $612,500 under the salary cap. Each team's starting salary budget is $4.9 million this year, rising to $9,225,000 including general allocation money and targeted allocation money.

The MLS season starts April 17.

Updated : 2021-02-12 00:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Moderna to supply Taiwan with 5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine
Moderna to supply Taiwan with 5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic