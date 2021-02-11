All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|12
|9
|1
|2
|20
|39
|26
|4-0-0
|5-1-2
|9-1-2
|Philadelphia
|13
|8
|3
|2
|18
|46
|41
|5-2-1
|3-1-1
|8-3-2
|Washington
|12
|6
|3
|3
|15
|44
|45
|4-2-1
|2-1-2
|6-3-3
|N.Y. Islanders
|11
|5
|4
|2
|12
|25
|27
|3-0-0
|2-4-2
|5-4-2
|Pittsburgh
|11
|5
|5
|1
|11
|33
|41
|4-0-0
|1-5-1
|5-5-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|12
|4
|5
|3
|11
|31
|33
|3-3-2
|1-2-1
|4-5-3
|New Jersey
|9
|4
|3
|2
|10
|23
|26
|2-2-1
|2-1-1
|4-3-2
|Buffalo
|10
|4
|4
|2
|10
|30
|32
|2-3-1
|2-1-1
|4-4-2
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|11
|9
|1
|1
|19
|42
|20
|6-0-0
|3-1-1
|9-1-1
|Florida
|10
|7
|1
|2
|16
|32
|28
|4-1-1
|3-0-1
|7-1-2
|Chicago
|14
|6
|4
|4
|16
|39
|41
|4-1-1
|2-3-3
|6-4-4
|Columbus
|14
|6
|5
|3
|15
|39
|45
|4-2-2
|2-3-1
|6-5-3
|Carolina
|10
|7
|3
|0
|14
|34
|27
|3-0-0
|4-3-0
|7-3-0
|Dallas
|10
|5
|2
|3
|13
|34
|25
|4-0-2
|1-2-1
|5-2-3
|Nashville
|13
|5
|8
|0
|10
|31
|46
|4-3-0
|1-5-0
|5-8-0
|Detroit
|14
|3
|9
|2
|8
|27
|46
|2-3-1
|1-6-1
|3-9-2
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|10
|8
|1
|1
|17
|37
|26
|7-0-1
|1-1-0
|8-1-1
|St. Louis
|13
|7
|4
|2
|16
|43
|43
|3-3-2
|4-1-0
|7-4-2
|Colorado
|11
|7
|3
|1
|15
|38
|24
|4-1-0
|3-2-1
|7-3-1
|Arizona
|12
|6
|5
|1
|13
|34
|33
|3-2-1
|3-3-0
|6-5-1
|Anaheim
|14
|5
|6
|3
|13
|29
|39
|3-3-2
|2-3-1
|5-6-3
|Minnesota
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|30
|30
|3-3-0
|3-2-0
|6-5-0
|San Jose
|11
|5
|5
|1
|11
|32
|40
|0-0-0
|5-5-1
|5-5-1
|Los Angeles
|12
|3
|6
|3
|9
|34
|42
|1-2-3
|2-4-0
|3-6-3
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Toronto
|14
|11
|2
|1
|23
|52
|36
|6-1-0
|5-1-1
|11-2-1
|Montreal
|13
|8
|3
|2
|18
|50
|35
|3-3-0
|5-0-2
|8-3-2
|Edmonton
|15
|8
|7
|0
|16
|52
|52
|4-4-0
|4-3-0
|8-7-0
|Winnipeg
|12
|7
|4
|1
|15
|41
|35
|5-2-1
|2-2-0
|7-4-1
|Calgary
|12
|6
|5
|1
|13
|36
|33
|4-2-0
|2-3-1
|6-5-1
|Vancouver
|16
|6
|10
|0
|12
|50
|63
|4-2-0
|2-8-0
|6-10-0
|Ottawa
|14
|2
|11
|1
|5
|31
|58
|1-5-1
|1-6-0
|2-11-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
Boston 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT
Toronto 4, Montreal 2
Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Philadelphia, ppd
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.
Washington at Buffalo, ppd
Columbus at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, ppd
Carolina at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, ppd
Anaheim at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Washington at Buffalo, ppd
Ottawa at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 4 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Philadelphia, ppd
Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, ppd
Washington at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, ppd
Colorado at Vegas, 7 p.m.