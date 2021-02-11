All Times EST

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 12 9 1 2 20 39 26 Philadelphia 13 8 3 2 18 46 41 Washington 12 6 3 3 15 44 45 N.Y. Islanders 11 5 4 2 12 25 27 Pittsburgh 11 5 5 1 11 33 41 N.Y. Rangers 12 4 5 3 11 31 33 New Jersey 9 4 3 2 10 23 26 Buffalo 10 4 4 2 10 30 32

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 11 9 1 1 19 42 20 Florida 10 7 1 2 16 32 28 Chicago 14 6 4 4 16 39 41 Columbus 14 6 5 3 15 39 45 Carolina 10 7 3 0 14 34 27 Dallas 10 5 2 3 13 34 25 Nashville 13 5 8 0 10 31 46 Detroit 14 3 9 2 8 27 46

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 10 8 1 1 17 37 26 St. Louis 13 7 4 2 16 43 43 Colorado 11 7 3 1 15 38 24 Arizona 12 6 5 1 13 34 33 Anaheim 14 5 6 3 13 29 39 Minnesota 11 6 5 0 12 30 30 San Jose 11 5 5 1 11 32 40 Los Angeles 12 3 6 3 9 34 42

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 14 11 2 1 23 52 36 Montreal 13 8 3 2 18 50 35 Edmonton 15 8 7 0 16 52 52 Winnipeg 12 7 4 1 15 41 35 Calgary 12 6 5 1 13 36 33 Vancouver 16 6 10 0 12 50 63 Ottawa 14 2 11 1 5 31 58

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Wednesday's Games

Boston 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Toronto 4, Montreal 2

Thursday's Games

Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, ppd

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, ppd

Columbus at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, ppd

Carolina at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, ppd

Anaheim at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Washington at Buffalo, ppd

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, ppd

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, ppd

Sunday's Games

Washington at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, ppd

Colorado at Vegas, 7 p.m.