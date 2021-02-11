All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|12
|9
|1
|2
|20
|39
|26
|Philadelphia
|13
|8
|3
|2
|18
|46
|41
|Washington
|12
|6
|3
|3
|15
|44
|45
|N.Y. Islanders
|11
|5
|4
|2
|12
|25
|27
|Pittsburgh
|11
|5
|5
|1
|11
|33
|41
|N.Y. Rangers
|12
|4
|5
|3
|11
|31
|33
|New Jersey
|9
|4
|3
|2
|10
|23
|26
|Buffalo
|10
|4
|4
|2
|10
|30
|32
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|11
|9
|1
|1
|19
|42
|20
|Florida
|10
|7
|1
|2
|16
|32
|28
|Chicago
|14
|6
|4
|4
|16
|39
|41
|Columbus
|14
|6
|5
|3
|15
|39
|45
|Carolina
|10
|7
|3
|0
|14
|34
|27
|Dallas
|10
|5
|2
|3
|13
|34
|25
|Nashville
|13
|5
|8
|0
|10
|31
|46
|Detroit
|14
|3
|9
|2
|8
|27
|46
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|10
|8
|1
|1
|17
|37
|26
|St. Louis
|13
|7
|4
|2
|16
|43
|43
|Colorado
|11
|7
|3
|1
|15
|38
|24
|Arizona
|12
|6
|5
|1
|13
|34
|33
|Anaheim
|14
|5
|6
|3
|13
|29
|39
|Minnesota
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|30
|30
|San Jose
|11
|5
|5
|1
|11
|32
|40
|Los Angeles
|12
|3
|6
|3
|9
|34
|42
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|14
|11
|2
|1
|23
|52
|36
|Montreal
|13
|8
|3
|2
|18
|50
|35
|Edmonton
|15
|8
|7
|0
|16
|52
|52
|Winnipeg
|12
|7
|4
|1
|15
|41
|35
|Calgary
|12
|6
|5
|1
|13
|36
|33
|Vancouver
|16
|6
|10
|0
|12
|50
|63
|Ottawa
|14
|2
|11
|1
|5
|31
|58
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
Boston 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT
Toronto 4, Montreal 2
Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Philadelphia, ppd
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.
Washington at Buffalo, ppd
Columbus at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, ppd
Carolina at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, ppd
Anaheim at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Washington at Buffalo, ppd
Ottawa at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 4 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Philadelphia, ppd
Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, ppd
Washington at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, ppd
Colorado at Vegas, 7 p.m.