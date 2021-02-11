Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Loelling leads skeleton title race, Uhlaender contending

By Associated Press
2021/02/11 23:23
Katie Uhlaender of the United States starts during the women's skeleton race at the Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Championships in Altenberg, Germany, ...
Katie Uhlaender of the United States speeds down the track during the women's skeleton race at the Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Championships in Alten...
Jaqueline Loelling of Germany speeds down the track during the women's skeleton race at the Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Championships in Altenberg, G...

Katie Uhlaender of the United States starts during the women's skeleton race at the Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Championships in Altenberg, Germany, ...

Katie Uhlaender of the United States speeds down the track during the women's skeleton race at the Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Championships in Alten...

Jaqueline Loelling of Germany speeds down the track during the women's skeleton race at the Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Championships in Altenberg, G...

ALTENBERG, Germany (AP) — Germany’s Jacqueline Loelling is in position to reclaim her world women’s skeleton championship, and Katie Uhlaender of the U.S. is within striking distance of what would be her first medal at the worlds in nine years.

Loelling finished her two runs Thursday in 1 minute, 56.74 seconds. She leads Russian slider Elena Nikitina by 0.11 seconds, with Germany’s Tina Hermann third and 0.24 seconds back. Hermann has won three of the last four world titles; Loelling won the worlds in 2017.

Uhlaender is next, 0.71 seconds back in fourth place. Uhlaender is a three-time medalist at worlds, finishing third in 2007, second in 2008 and winning the title at Lake Placid in 2012.

Also for the U.S. women, Kendall Wesenberg was 16th at the event’s midway point and Sara Roderick enters Friday in 24th place in her world championship debut.

In the men’s race, Russia's Alexander Tretiakov is the leader after two runs, finishing Thursday in 1:53.30. Germany has sliders in second and third; Felix Keisinger is 0.04 off the lead, Christopher Grotheer is 0.06 back.

Tretiakov is seeking his second world title, after winning in 2013. Six-time world champion Martins Dukurs of Latvia struggled, finishing the day 14th and well out of medal contention — nearly 2 seconds off the lead.

Austin Florian is the top American in the men’s race, holding 10th place at the midway mark. Austin McCrary is 28th.

The final two heats of the women’s and men’s races are Friday.

Updated : 2021-02-12 00:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Moderna to supply Taiwan with 5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine
Moderna to supply Taiwan with 5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
Taiwan dollar gains 5.69% against US dollar in Year of Rat
Taiwan dollar gains 5.69% against US dollar in Year of Rat