ECHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|11
|7
|1
|3
|0
|17
|36
|28
|Indy
|9
|8
|1
|0
|0
|16
|34
|27
|Florida
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0
|16
|54
|36
|Orlando
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|36
|38
|Greenville
|12
|4
|3
|3
|2
|13
|37
|45
|Jacksonville
|12
|4
|6
|1
|1
|10
|28
|39
|Wheeling
|10
|2
|5
|3
|0
|7
|28
|38
|Allen
|20
|14
|5
|1
|0
|29
|70
|50
|Utah
|19
|9
|4
|3
|3
|24
|57
|58
|Wichita
|16
|11
|4
|1
|0
|23
|56
|38
|Tulsa
|22
|9
|10
|2
|1
|21
|47
|60
|Kansas City
|19
|7
|9
|2
|1
|17
|47
|58
|Rapid City
|22
|8
|14
|0
|0
|16
|59
|75
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Florida 4, South Carolina 2
Indy 2, Wheeling 1
Tulsa 5, Rapid City 3
Orlando at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Florida at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Wichita at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Florida at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Orlando at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Wichita at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Orlando at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Wichita at Utah, 3:10 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Allen at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.