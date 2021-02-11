Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/02/11 23:09
All Times EST

AHL Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 2
Providence 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 1
Bridgeport 2 0 2 0 0 0 3 9
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Belleville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Laval 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Manitoba 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stockton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 3 3 0 0 0 6 13 7
Texas 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 10
Iowa 3 1 1 1 0 3 10 12
Cleveland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Grand Rapids 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 3
Rockford 2 0 2 0 0 0 6 10
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Binghamton 2 2 0 0 0 4 6 4
Syracuse 2 1 0 1 0 3 9 5
Lehigh Valley 2 1 0 1 0 3 3 3
Utica 2 1 1 0 0 2 4 8
Rochester 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 6
Hershey 1 0 0 1 0 1 1 2
WB/Scranton 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 4
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Diego 3 3 0 0 0 6 10 5
Henderson 2 2 0 0 0 4 11 4
Tucson 2 2 0 0 0 4 7 4
San Jose 2 0 1 1 0 1 4 7
Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bakersfield 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 8
Ontario 3 0 3 0 0 0 5 13

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Binghamton 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Rochester 4, Syracuse 3

San Diego 2, Ontario 1

Thursday's Games

Hartford at Providence, 1 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.

Friday's Games

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Providence at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 4 p.m.

Utica at Binghamton, 4 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 1 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 4 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 5 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 7 p.m.

Updated : 2021-02-12 00:54 GMT+08:00

