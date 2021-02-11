Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/02/11 23:06
SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Pensacola 12 7 3 1 1 16 38 30
Huntsville 13 8 5 0 0 16 39 34
Macon 8 5 1 1 1 12 22 16
Birmingham 12 4 6 2 0 10 32 44
Knoxville 11 4 7 0 0 8 30 37

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Macon at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Macon at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Updated : 2021-02-12 00:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Moderna to supply Taiwan with 5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine
Moderna to supply Taiwan with 5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
Taiwan dollar gains 5.69% against US dollar in Year of Rat
Taiwan dollar gains 5.69% against US dollar in Year of Rat