Van Gogh SENSES & Give Gift Boutique launched 2021 Valentine's Day bouquets

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 11 February 2021 - As Valentine's Day is coming soon, many florists launched some exclusive editions of bouquets although orders have been full booked. In this special Valentine's Day, Give Gift Boutique joint Van Gogh S.E.N.S.E.S to launch Van Gogh Senses 2021 Valentine's Day Art Bouquet.









Van Gogh Senses & Give Gift Boutique launched " 2021 Van Gogh Masterpiece series Valentine's Day bouquets"





Van Gogh Senses, which was exclusively authorized by the Van Gogh Museum in the Netherlands in 2016, is a company that strives to bring art to the public, and to create an innovative space of art appreciation in Hong Kong. Committed to integrating art into daily life and paying attention to the connection between people, Van Gogh's works are no longer just exhibits in the museum. Give Gift Boutique provides European-Japanese style bouquets, the idea of the bouquets is to link the relationship between each other and act as a caring messenger. With the long-time preparation, whole-heartedly devised, and the craftsmanship of experienced florists, the Valentine's Day bouquets present the art of Van Gogh through his story, and the artistic taste of life.

2 styles are available of the Valentine's Day Bouquets





There are 2 styles of the bouquets to choose, both are combined with vivid and full blooms of South African red roses, and Japanese Blue Daze. The bouquets are all designed by famous florists from Europe and Japan. It is surprising that the wrapping paper of the bouquets is printed with two famous paintings of "Almond Blossom" and "Harvest" by Van Gogh, which incorporates the inspiration of famous paintings to the bouquet design .

"Harvest" Valentine's Day bouquets of Van Gogh series





The warm-colored "Harvest" Valentine's Day bouquets have red roses surrounding pink hydrangeas, with eucalyptus leaves as lining leaves, blue daze as embellishments, and fit perfectly with the red ribbons . Warm colors present warm feelings, and passionate love.

"Almond Blossom" Valentine's Day Bouquet of Van Gogh Series





The blue package of the "Almond Blossom" bouquets are wrapped in a white ribbon with red roses, and purple hydrangea. The blue color means purity, and red roses represents love, and the bouquets present the purity, and the nobleness of love. Paired the enchanting fresh flowers and the artistic feelings through the brushworks of Van Gogh, the bouquets are stunningly romantic and exquisite.

The time of sales and the purchasing method





As it happens on the same day of both Valentines Day and the third day of the Chinese New Year, don't forget to prepare Valentine's Day bouquets for your loved ones besides purchasing flowers for the Chinese New Year. Valentine's Day bouquets of Van Gogh series will be on sale on the official website of Give Gift Boutique, and all stores on February 11, filling the Valentine's Day with love and art! With the online sales boom caused by the epidemic, you had better be an early bird before the rush. Mr. Huang, the founder of Give Gift Boutique, said that Valentine's Day this year is closely linked to the Lunar New Year, so orders for online flower have increased a lot. In previous years, Valentine's Day bouquets were sent to the office, but this year they are mainly sent to residential areas.





About S.E.N.S.E.S and Give Gift Boutique Flower Shop

SENSES is a top art florist. It is an enterprise dedicated to bring art to the public. It presents the art of Van Gogh through the first-class dining experience, the exquisite gifts and personalized weddings.

https://www.facebook.com/vangoghsenses/

Give Gift Boutique Flower Shop is managed by senior florist designers in the Netherlands and Toronto. It is operated as a Boutique Workshop professional studio. It serves corporate and individual customers throughout the year and provides European Japanese style high-quality bouquet gifts and related services. https://www.givegift.com.hk/valentines-flower-florist