Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Families of detainees detail a vision for justice in Syria

By SARAH EL DEEB , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/11 21:40
This Jan. 27, 2006 photo shows Okba Almashan, a Syrian man who died from torture in Syrian Prisons, outside his family house in the city of Deir el-Zo...
Yasmen Almashan, a Syrian activist who lost five brothers in the country's civil war, is photographed in Crimmitschau, Germany, on April 2020. Almasha...
This March 2011 photo shows Bashar Almashan, left, with his cousin outside their family house in Deir el-Zour, in southeastern Syria. Bashar disappear...

This Jan. 27, 2006 photo shows Okba Almashan, a Syrian man who died from torture in Syrian Prisons, outside his family house in the city of Deir el-Zo...

Yasmen Almashan, a Syrian activist who lost five brothers in the country's civil war, is photographed in Crimmitschau, Germany, on April 2020. Almasha...

This March 2011 photo shows Bashar Almashan, left, with his cousin outside their family house in Deir el-Zour, in southeastern Syria. Bashar disappear...

BEIRUT (AP) — Late one night in 2015, a friend of Yasmen Almashan tagged a photo to her Facebook account. The notification ended a tormented wait for a sign from her brother, detained three years earlier by Syrian troops.

The photo of Okba, Almashan’s older brother, was among thousands of graphic images of the emaciated and bloodied corpses of detainees in the prisons of Syrian President Bashar Assad. The photos were smuggled out by a sympathetic forensic photographer codenamed Caesar.

The photo brought some relief, Almashan said. Okba’s bruised eyes, stubble, and relatively unchanged weight indicated he died soon after his detention, so the torture didn’t last long.

It also meant the wait for his return was over. “The wait was full of hope, anticipation, and it kept us in our place, costing us more brothers. We lost everything in the wait.”

While waiting, Almashan lost another brother, Bashar, who disappeared the day Islamic State militants overran her hometown of Deir el-Zour in southeastern Syria nearly seven years ago. She is still waiting for any sign of life — or death — from him. She lost three other brothers who were shot and killed in anti-government protests; leaving her with only one surviving brother.

Almashan’s ordeal is that of tens of thousands of Syrians with family members detained or missing during the protracted 10-year brutal conflict.

On Wednesday, survivors of Syrian prisons and families of those still detained or missing launched their first collective appeal for justice. Their message is clear: stop torture in detention facilities immediately and reveal the fate of tens of thousands missing. Only then can a path to end the Syrian conflict be found, the drafters of the charter of Truth and Justice said.

The charter aims to ensure the issue of detainees and missing is not lost in negotiations over a final resolution to the war. So far, efforts to get the issue onto the agenda of U.N.-led talks have led nowhere. The negotiations, which have focused on drafting a constitution and preparing for elections, have made little progress.

Conservative estimates put the number of those detained or forcibly disappeared in Syria at 149,000, more than 85% of them at the hands of the Syrian government, according to the Syrian Network for Human Rights. Most disappeared or were detained soon after peaceful protests erupted in March 2011 against Assad’s government, which responded to the rallies with a brutal crackdown.

Activists say the effects go beyond those detained or disappeared. Relatives are stuck in time, forced to pay bribes to find out their loved ones’ fate or search desperately through a network of prisons and detention facilities where torture is rampant. Rights groups say thousands died from torture in confinement.

The Syrian government denies it is holding any political prisoners, labelling its opposition terrorists. After battlefield wins, it has negotiated limited prisoner exchanges with various armed groups, which families say offer partial solutions to a very small group.

In recent years, Damascus began updating civil registries and sending death notices with no causes of deaths to families. Many rights groups saw the move as an attempt to close the file amid international pressure without any accountability or closure for the families.

Ahmad Helmi, a former detainee and co-founder of Taafi, Arabic for “Recovery,” an association offering help to those who survived Syrian prisons, said the charter outlines justice as those affected see it, in the short and long term.

The priority is to ensure the immediate release of prisoners, end torture, return remains of those killed in confinement and stop unlawful field trials, he said. Then it lays out a vision for securing accountability, repatriation, truth and reform of security forces.

“This is the justice that we want,” he told an online panel launching the charter, put together by five family and survivor associations. The panel was attended by European and U.N. diplomats, survivors and relatives of the missing.

The charter is purely humanitarian and stays clear of political affiliations or motives, the drafters say.

“The issue pains all Syrians,” said Fadwa Mahmoud, whose husband and son are detained in government prisons. “We will be the voice of all mothers and sisters who can’t speak” because they are in government-controlled areas.

For Almashan, revealing the fate of detainees would send a message to many families who fled Syria that it is safe to return.

“How can you resolve the issue of refugees if there is no safety in Syria and anyone can be detained?" said Almashan, herself a refugee in Germany with her five children, husband and only surviving brother and his family. “The prisons are still crammed.”

Long-term justice ensures an end to a culture of impunity and would prevent revenge killings and continued instability even as the war winds down, the drafters say.

“It is a long struggle,” said Almashan. “As much effort as we put in, we will get results.”

Updated : 2021-02-11 23:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash