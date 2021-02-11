Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

South Africa wins toss, elects to field in 1st T20

By Associated Press
2021/02/11 21:12
Players of South Africa Twenty20 team warm up at a practice session for upcoming Twenty20 match against Pakistan, at the Gaddafi Stadium, in Lahore, P...
Pakistan's Twenty20 team's skipper Babar Azam, left, and his South Africa's counterpart Heinrich Klaasen, pose for photographer with trophy of Twenty2...

Players of South Africa Twenty20 team warm up at a practice session for upcoming Twenty20 match against Pakistan, at the Gaddafi Stadium, in Lahore, P...

Pakistan's Twenty20 team's skipper Babar Azam, left, and his South Africa's counterpart Heinrich Klaasen, pose for photographer with trophy of Twenty2...

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — South Africa captain Heinrich Klaasen won the toss and elected to field against Pakistan in the first Twenty20 on Thursday.

Klaasen is leading a new-look Proteas as five T20 regulars, including skipper Quinton de Kock, returned home after losing the test series to Pakistan 2-0.

De Kock, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi were supposed to prepare for the home test series against Australia, but that series was postponed while the T20 squad was en route to Pakistan.

South Africa handed a T20 debut to 26-year-old allrounder Jacques Snyman, who bowls offspin and bats in the middle order.

Allrounder Mohammad Nawaz was recalled by Pakistan for the first time since 2018.

Captain Babar Azam will open the innings with wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan, which gave Pakistan a chance to include extra allrounder Nawaz along with Faheem Ashraf.

The remaining two games in the three-match series will also be in Lahore this weekend.

___

Lineups:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Qadir, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Jacques Snyman, Heinrich Klaasen (captain), David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Junior Dala, Lutho Sipamla, Tabraiz Shamsi.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-11 23:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash