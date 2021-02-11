Alexa
Norway deports truck driver for not using snow chains

By Associated Press
2021/02/11 20:03
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norwegian authorities deported a truck driver who was stopped by police twice within an hour for driving without mandatory snow chains near a city north of the Arctic Circle.

The man, who has been banned from returning to Norway for two years, was “careless of the conditions, which represents a great danger,” police spokesman Per Oeyvind Skogmo said in a statement Thursday.

Police said officers first stopped the driver as he headed to downtown Tromsoe and ordered him to put chains on his tires. A little while later, officers pulled him over again on a nearby bridge.

In Norway, heavy vehicles are required to use snow chains from mid-November until the end of March regardless of the road conditions in the Scandinavian country.

Police spokesman Skogmo said that because the man's truck did not have chains, “we found grounds to open a deportation case against the foreign driver.”

Authorities did not reveal the trucker's name or nationality.

On top of deportation, the driver also was fined 11,000 kroner ($1,302). He was escorted out of Norway on Wednesday.

Updated : 2021-02-11 21:55 GMT+08:00

