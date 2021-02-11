Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Italian federation investigates Conte and Agnelli spat

By Associated Press
2021/02/11 20:24
Inter coach Antonio Conte directs his team during the Italian Cup, return-leg, semifinal soccer match between Juventus and Inter Milan, at the Turin A...
Inter coach Antonio Conte directs his team during the Italian Cup, return-leg, semifinal soccer match between Juventus and Inter Milan, at the Turin A...

Inter coach Antonio Conte directs his team during the Italian Cup, return-leg, semifinal soccer match between Juventus and Inter Milan, at the Turin A...

Inter coach Antonio Conte directs his team during the Italian Cup, return-leg, semifinal soccer match between Juventus and Inter Milan, at the Turin A...

ROME (AP) — The Italian soccer federation opened an investigation Thursday into the spat between Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte and Juventus president Andrea Agnelli.

The pair clashed during Tuesday's Italian Cup semifinal match, which ended in a 0-0 draw and allowed Juventus to reach the final 2-1 on aggregate.

Conte, who played for and later coached Juventus, appeared to make a rude gesture towards Agnelli at halftime. Agnelli was seen at the end of the game vehemently shouting in the direction of Conte.

“Federal prosecutor Giuseppe Chiné has opened an investigation into the behavior of the directors and staff of Juventus and Inter during and at the end of the return match of the Italian Cup semifinals,” the federation said in a brief statement.

The FIGC added that it has already called up fourth official Daniele Chiffi for a hearing.

The relationship between Conte and Agnelli reportedly collapsed in the middle of 2014, when Conte resigned after steering Juventus to the first three of its nine straight Serie A titles in his three years in charge.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-11 21:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan