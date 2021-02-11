Alexa
AP Week in Pictures, Middle East

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/11 20:23
Acrobats perform gymnastic stunts as they work out during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus at a park in Tel Aviv, Israel...
A Muslim woman walks near the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Oded Bal...
A protester reacts as riot police and army soldiers scuffle with anti-government protesters outside a military court, in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Feb....
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men pray in a divided section of the Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray, in accordance with government's measure...
Muslim men gather to pray during a protest against Police lack of enforcement and recent rise in violence Arab communities in the northern Arab Israel...
Iranians attend a rally marking the 42nd anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Iranians Wednesday beg...
A Lebanese activist raises her hand painted red to represent blood, during a protest o demand answers and justice for the blast victims, near a house ...
A doctor receives the Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine from a paramedic at a vaccination center, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Pakistan...
Medical personnel wearing full protective equipment perform surgery in the intensive care ward for COVID-19 patients at Ziv Medical Center in the nort...

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between Feb. 4-10, 2020.

This week’s selection includes scenes across the region, where the COVID-19 pandemic remains a dominant force despite the arrival of vaccines and some easing of restrictions. Riot police in Beirut scuffled with hundreds of protesters demanding the release of anti-government activists detained following riots in northern Lebanon late last month. Muslim men gathered to pray during a protest against a lack of police enforcement and the recent rise in violence Arab communities in the northern Arab Israeli town of Umm el-Fahm. In Iran, people marked the 42nd anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The gallery was curated by AP Middle East Deputy News Director for Photography & Storytelling Dusan Vranic and photographer Maya Alleruzzo.

