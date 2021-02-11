AP Week in Pictures, Middle East

Medical personnel wearing full protective equipment perform surgery in the intensive care ward for COVID-19 patients at Ziv Medical Center in the nort... Medical personnel wearing full protective equipment perform surgery in the intensive care ward for COVID-19 patients at Ziv Medical Center in the northern Israeli city of Safed, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

A doctor receives the Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine from a paramedic at a vaccination center, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Pakistan... A doctor receives the Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine from a paramedic at a vaccination center, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Pakistani authorities have started vaccinating frontline health workers against the coronavirus amid a steady decline in confirmed cases and fatalities. Wednesday's start of the vaccine campaign comes days after Pakistan received half a million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine donated by China. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)

A Lebanese activist raises her hand painted red to represent blood, during a protest o demand answers and justice for the blast victims, near a house ... A Lebanese activist raises her hand painted red to represent blood, during a protest o demand answers and justice for the blast victims, near a house belonging to the Parliament speaker, in Beirut, Lebanon, Oct. 20, 2020. The blast was one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history and six months later, political and confessional rivalries have undermined the probe into the Beirut port explosion and brought it to a virtual halt, mirroring the same rivalries that have thwarted past attempts to investigate political crimes throughout Lebanon's history. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Iranians attend a rally marking the 42nd anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Iranians Wednesday beg... Iranians attend a rally marking the 42nd anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Iranians Wednesday began a vehicle-only rallies in cities and towns across the country to mark the anniversary of its 1979 Islamic Revolution. The decision for replacing traditional rallies and demonstrations by vehicle-only move came as a measure to prevent spread of the coronavirus as the country struggles to stem the worst outbreak of the pandemic in the Middle East with death toll nearing 59,000 and some 1.48 million confirmed cases of the virus. The country on Tuesday launched a coronavirus inoculation campaign. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Muslim men gather to pray during a protest against Police lack of enforcement and recent rise in violence Arab communities in the northern Arab Israel... Muslim men gather to pray during a protest against Police lack of enforcement and recent rise in violence Arab communities in the northern Arab Israeli town of Umm el-Fahm, Israel, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. More than 2,000 people protested outside the local police station, and blocked main roads in the area. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men pray in a divided section of the Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray, in accordance with government's measure... Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men pray in a divided section of the Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray, in accordance with government's measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, in Jerusalem's Old City, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

A protester reacts as riot police and army soldiers scuffle with anti-government protesters outside a military court, in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Feb.... A protester reacts as riot police and army soldiers scuffle with anti-government protesters outside a military court, in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Riot police briefly clashed Monday in Beirut with hundreds of protesters demanding the release of anti-government activists detained following riots in northern Lebanon late last month. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

A Muslim woman walks near the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Oded Bal... A Muslim woman walks near the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Acrobats perform gymnastic stunts as they work out during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus at a park in Tel Aviv, Israel... Acrobats perform gymnastic stunts as they work out during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus at a park in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between Feb. 4-10, 2020.

This week’s selection includes scenes across the region, where the COVID-19 pandemic remains a dominant force despite the arrival of vaccines and some easing of restrictions. Riot police in Beirut scuffled with hundreds of protesters demanding the release of anti-government activists detained following riots in northern Lebanon late last month. Muslim men gathered to pray during a protest against a lack of police enforcement and the recent rise in violence Arab communities in the northern Arab Israeli town of Umm el-Fahm. In Iran, people marked the 42nd anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The gallery was curated by AP Middle East Deputy News Director for Photography & Storytelling Dusan Vranic and photographer Maya Alleruzzo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com