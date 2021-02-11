Alexa
Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2021/02/11 20:00
Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, February 11, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, humid;31;26;Mostly sunny, humid;31;26;SW;17;82%;57%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;26;18;Sunny and beautiful;25;18;WNW;11;67%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Decreasing clouds;19;6;Partly sunny, mild;17;6;W;5;63%;3%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny, nice;18;10;Partly sunny, nice;18;10;W;13;81%;37%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunlit and cold;-2;-8;Very cold;-4;-10;E;23;79%;0%;2

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;-1;-8;Sunny;-4;-14;NNE;12;74%;0%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;High clouds and warm;19;5;Mostly sunny, mild;16;5;E;10;52%;25%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Frigid with some sun;-19;-23;Not as cold;-13;-17;SE;10;77%;58%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;A stray thunderstorm;30;21;Mostly sunny;31;21;ESE;7;62%;27%;12

Athens, Greece;Mild with rain;19;8;Mostly sunny;17;7;NE;8;68%;31%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower or two;20;16;Sunshine and breezy;22;15;SW;23;52%;1%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;22;9;Sunlit and nice;23;9;WSW;11;51%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;35;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;23;ESE;10;71%;64%;9

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;29;13;Hazy sunshine;29;11;ESE;10;34%;0%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;33;21;Mostly sunny, nice;32;21;SSW;10;48%;0%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;15;9;Spotty showers;16;9;ESE;11;76%;73%;2

Beijing, China;Mainly cloudy, mild;13;-1;Partly sunny, mild;15;-1;E;10;41%;2%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Breezy, much colder;1;-5;Cold with a flurry;-2;-6;NNW;15;34%;43%;1

Berlin, Germany;A bit of snow, cold;-2;-11;Cold, a p.m. flurry;-2;-13;NNW;9;73%;43%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A few showers;21;11;A shower in the p.m.;20;10;SE;9;70%;67%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds, a t-storm;27;19;A p.m. t-storm;26;19;SE;12;75%;75%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;A few flurries;-4;-9;Mostly sunny, cold;-3;-10;NNW;15;58%;6%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Sunshine, very cold;-1;-8;Very cold;-3;-8;E;15;64%;0%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Afternoon rain;14;-3;A snow shower;-2;-7;SE;16;48%;62%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Breezy and colder;-4;-10;Very cold;-4;-11;NNW;14;48%;1%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Showers around;25;21;Spotty showers;26;21;E;13;77%;91%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;28;21;Mostly cloudy;30;20;ESE;7;41%;65%;10

Busan, South Korea;Cloudy;12;4;Cloudy and mild;16;5;NNW;8;59%;4%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny, nice and warm;26;12;Mostly sunny;26;13;NNE;11;41%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;26;19;Partly sunny, humid;26;19;SSE;18;76%;0%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;27;19;Partly sunny, nice;26;20;ESE;6;62%;44%;9

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;29;19;Clouds and sun;30;20;NE;9;55%;0%;6

Chicago, United States;A little p.m. snow;-6;-12;A snow shower;-8;-12;NNW;15;59%;85%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Sunshine and nice;32;21;Sunshine and nice;30;23;NNE;11;65%;5%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clearing and cold;-4;-10;Sunny, but cold;-3;-7;NNE;12;71%;2%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;24;18;Sunny and nice;23;18;N;22;64%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;Some glaze;3;-1;Cloudy and cold;4;-2;N;16;47%;23%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;30;26;Breezy with clearing;30;26;NE;24;79%;44%;4

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;24;12;Clouds and hazy sun;25;12;N;5;66%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;2;-13;A bit of snow;-6;-16;NNE;13;72%;73%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny;26;15;Hazy sunshine;30;16;WNW;7;45%;0%;6

Dili, East Timor;A stray thunderstorm;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;SE;8;76%;75%;6

Dublin, Ireland;A bit of p.m. snow;2;1;Breezy in the a.m.;3;1;SE;35;64%;66%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, warm;19;6;Clouds and sunshine;21;8;NNE;15;23%;25%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;19;14;Periods of sun, nice;19;12;W;17;76%;25%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Nice with some sun;24;16;Clouds and sun, nice;23;15;SE;6;64%;10%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun;26;15;An afternoon shower;26;16;SSE;8;60%;54%;9

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;30;18;Mostly sunny;30;19;SE;7;58%;16%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny, frigid;-14;-19;Bitterly cold;-10;-13;NNW;8;83%;9%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Afternoon showers;29;23;Partly sunny, nice;31;22;SE;8;68%;15%;9

Hong Kong, China;Sunshine;20;13;Mostly sunny, nice;21;16;E;9;65%;3%;6

Honolulu, United States;Sunny and nice;27;21;A stray shower;27;21;NE;13;58%;60%;6

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;30;16;Clouds and sun, nice;29;16;SE;9;39%;0%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;25;9;High clouds;25;11;N;9;39%;0%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Winds subsiding;17;0;A little a.m. rain;2;-3;NE;19;75%;58%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;30;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;W;14;80%;81%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;31;23;Sunny and humid;30;24;N;10;62%;3%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;26;16;Mostly sunny, nice;27;17;ESE;11;53%;18%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, mild;15;1;Increasing clouds;20;3;NW;7;22%;0%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;31;14;Hazy sunshine;31;14;NNW;9;28%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;20;7;Hazy sunshine;20;7;SW;8;65%;11%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;36;22;Hazy and hot;36;22;NNW;13;22%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Cold with snow;-7;-12;A bit of a.m. snow;-11;-12;WNW;22;69%;66%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower in spots;30;24;Breezy with a shower;30;24;ENE;25;61%;42%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;Sunny intervals;32;23;SW;9;70%;44%;11

Kolkata, India;Plenty of sunshine;30;16;Partly sunny, nice;29;16;SSW;8;56%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;Downpours;32;25;ENE;7;76%;92%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Brief p.m. showers;13;4;An afternoon shower;15;5;ENE;11;61%;63%;16

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny;33;27;Becoming cloudy;32;26;SSW;11;72%;33%;7

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;25;21;Partly sunny, nice;25;20;SSE;13;69%;33%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;A little rain;17;12;A shower in the a.m.;17;9;WSW;7;72%;55%;3

London, United Kingdom;Very cold;0;-3;Partly sunny, cold;0;-5;ESE;20;70%;2%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;21;13;An afternoon shower;20;10;ESE;10;60%;42%;3

Luanda, Angola;Variable cloudiness;32;25;Mostly sunny, nice;31;24;SW;9;64%;33%;12

Madrid, Spain;Spotty showers;14;9;A shower or two;15;3;WNW;14;64%;60%;3

Male, Maldives;Nice with some sun;31;26;Mostly sunny, nice;31;26;ENE;19;60%;6%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;31;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;WNW;9;80%;74%;5

Manila, Philippines;An afternoon shower;30;25;Clouds and sunshine;31;25;WNW;9;70%;56%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Clouding up, windy;32;20;Partly sunny, cooler;23;14;SW;15;62%;66%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny;22;6;A shower or two;20;4;SW;14;28%;55%;8

Miami, United States;A passing shower;26;22;Partly sunny;27;23;ESE;15;75%;30%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Very cold with snow;-12;-15;Windy with snow;-12;-13;N;31;70%;93%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy with some sun;31;25;Breezy in the p.m.;31;25;ENE;23;62%;8%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Spotty showers;23;21;An afternoon shower;26;20;ENE;17;71%;82%;6

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;-8;-20;Very cold;-13;-20;W;4;62%;10%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and frigid;-12;-14;Frigid with snow;-12;-13;NE;22;67%;100%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;34;23;Some hazy sun;32;23;NNW;12;39%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Decreasing clouds;24;16;Decreasing clouds;26;16;N;13;61%;63%;8

New York, United States;A morning flurry;1;-7;Clouds and sun, cold;-2;-7;N;10;38%;2%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, nice;20;7;Mostly sunny;19;6;W;8;62%;1%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Frigid with a flurry;-26;-35;Sunny and frigid;-26;-35;SSW;8;82%;3%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Increasing clouds;13;3;Mostly cloudy;15;7;E;8;57%;29%;2

Oslo, Norway;Lots of sun, cold;-7;-14;Sunny, but cold;-5;-14;NW;6;46%;0%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Sunny;-9;-22;Cloudy and very cold;-14;-23;NW;14;62%;10%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;29;25;A shower or two;28;24;NNE;10;79%;94%;11

Panama City, Panama;A shower in places;32;23;A stray shower;32;22;NW;14;62%;41%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun, nice;30;24;Downpours;28;23;ENE;13;81%;85%;5

Paris, France;Cold;2;-3;Clouds and sun, cold;2;-5;ENE;18;38%;0%;2

Perth, Australia;Windy this afternoon;26;15;Breezy in the p.m.;27;18;SSE;18;50%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;An afternoon shower;31;23;Partly sunny;30;22;WNW;8;49%;0%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Spotty a.m. showers;32;24;A downpour;30;24;NE;18;81%;72%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;33;19;Partly sunny, nice;32;21;ESE;10;47%;9%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Very cold;-5;-14;Bitterly cold;-7;-14;NW;6;79%;7%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;12;-5;Partly sunny, mild;12;-3;NE;5;69%;4%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy with showers;18;12;Morning showers;19;12;SE;14;75%;96%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;19;10;Partly sunny;19;10;NE;10;83%;2%;4

Recife, Brazil;A t-storm around;29;24;A little a.m. rain;29;24;ESE;14;71%;84%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;4;3;Cloudy and windy;5;3;ESE;45;59%;96%;0

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, frigid;-9;-13;Cloudy and cold;-8;-10;NE;16;79%;9%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;29;23;A t-storm or two;30;23;W;9;76%;83%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and delightful;25;9;Mostly sunny;27;11;ENE;9;16%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;16;4;A shower in the p.m.;13;4;SE;7;67%;89%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Bitterly cold;-10;-20;Frigid with sunshine;-15;-22;WNW;9;70%;8%;1

San Francisco, United States;Rain this afternoon;14;10;Decreasing clouds;15;11;WNW;16;75%;47%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;27;16;A shower in places;28;17;E;10;60%;62%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in places;28;23;Breezy with a shower;28;23;ESE;21;73%;79%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray shower;21;16;A shower or two;21;16;W;8;82%;56%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny;20;7;Partly sunny;20;8;ENE;7;41%;2%;9

Santiago, Chile;Breezy in the p.m.;26;15;Low clouds breaking;27;14;SW;8;57%;35%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A stray shower;31;22;Sunshine and nice;30;22;NNE;15;70%;75%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Periods of rain;17;11;Showers around;17;8;ESE;7;74%;60%;2

Seattle, United States;A bit of p.m. snow;1;-1;Snow;-1;-3;E;12;51%;93%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Some brightening;11;-4;Mostly sunny, mild;12;-3;NNW;5;67%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;11;8;Cloudy and mild;12;8;E;15;83%;31%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;NNE;18;66%;56%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Breezy with rain;16;-8;Much colder;-2;-9;W;25;52%;43%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;28;24;Some sun, a shower;28;24;E;21;67%;60%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Snow showers, cold;-7;-14;Mostly sunny, cold;-5;-7;NW;9;72%;20%;1

Sydney, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;28;20;A shower in the p.m.;30;23;N;16;55%;79%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and a t-storm;22;16;A little rain;23;18;NE;12;75%;89%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Cold with flurries;-8;-10;Low clouds and cold;-7;-8;NNW;8;58%;5%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Warm with hazy sun;17;6;Warm with some sun;20;8;ESE;10;43%;2%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Increasingly windy;21;4;Mostly sunny, mild;16;6;N;10;54%;8%;3

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, mild;17;6;Sunny and mild;16;6;NNE;10;24%;0%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sun, some clouds;23;11;Mostly sunny;20;10;NE;9;70%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Cooler with showers;13;5;Mostly sunny;12;2;ESE;6;41%;8%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Winds subsiding;13;3;Some sun;13;7;E;10;50%;9%;2

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;-4;-11;A snow shower, cold;-7;-12;NNE;18;60%;56%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, cooler;18;10;Plenty of sunshine;20;13;SE;6;48%;1%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Not as warm;19;9;Mostly cloudy;20;12;SSW;7;58%;71%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A little a.m. snow;-9;-26;Mostly cloudy, cold;-12;-31;NNW;9;83%;44%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Very cold;0;-8;Cold;0;-4;E;8;32%;90%;1

Vienna, Austria;Winds subsiding;-3;-6;Turning sunny, cold;-2;-7;NNW;11;38%;27%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Increasing clouds;28;15;Plenty of sun;29;16;E;7;58%;4%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Frigid with a flurry;-11;-13;Frigid with snow;-11;-13;NNW;21;66%;85%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A little snow;-10;-14;A bit of snow;-9;-12;NW;19;77%;66%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Becoming very windy;19;14;Breezy in the p.m.;19;13;ESE;23;71%;27%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Hazy sun;35;18;Partly sunny;33;18;SW;9;48%;0%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and mild;12;-3;Mostly sunny, mild;10;-3;NE;4;56%;1%;3

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-02-11 21:54 GMT+08:00

