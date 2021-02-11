Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Animal behavior academy opens in Taipei

Taipei Zoo's academy a novel way of improving animal-human interactions

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/11 17:35
Session at Animal Behavior Academy at Taipei Zoo

Session at Animal Behavior Academy at Taipei Zoo (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei Zoo has introduced the Animal Behavior Academy — a novel way for the public to learn more about ethology — to serve both recreational and educational purposes.

Peng Jen-lung (彭仁隆), head of the Children’s Zoo zone in the capital’s menagerie, said the program allows the audience to closely watch the behavior of animals. This is a different approach than the conventional performances featuring trained animals, which have caused controversy over wildlife welfare concerns.

The academy focuses on acquainting animals with humans as part of desensitization training so as to reduce the chances of the creatures becoming anxious when they undergo health checks, reported CNA.

Participants are asked to avoid making loud noises or touching any animals that may approach out of curiosity during the sessions. Such “displays” are conducted in the least obtrusive way possible, without forcing trainees to perform stunts for amusement.

Calm appeared to prevail in a 23-minute session on Wednesday (Feb. 10), when some animals got out of control, including a raccoon that refused to return backstage until zookeepers managed to coax it into its cage with snacks. “It’s animal instinct. We let it happen,” said Peng nonchalantly.

The Animal Behavior Academy will officially be inaugurated in March and open every Sunday at 11 a.m. at the Taipei Zoo's Children’s Zoo.

Animal behavior academy opens in Taipei
Animal behavior academy opens in Taipei
A session for Animal Behavior Academy in Taipei Zoo (CNA photos)
Taipei Zoo
menagerie
Taipei
animal behavior

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei to provide foot traffic indicator for city's popular attractions
Taipei to provide foot traffic indicator for city's popular attractions
2021/02/10 09:10
New Taipei releases video to celebrate Lunar New Year
New Taipei releases video to celebrate Lunar New Year
2021/02/09 21:00
Northern Taiwan to see 5 days of cold rain over LNY holiday
Northern Taiwan to see 5 days of cold rain over LNY holiday
2021/02/09 12:21
Taipei Zoo to bring in endangered zebra from Japan
Taipei Zoo to bring in endangered zebra from Japan
2021/02/08 17:31
People moving out of Taipei due to high cost of living
People moving out of Taipei due to high cost of living
2021/02/08 16:28

Updated : 2021-02-11 18:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan