The Latest: Women’s super-G to open worlds on sunny day

By Associated Press
2021/02/11 16:08
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin stands in the finish area after inspecting the women's super-G course, at the alpine ski World Championships in Cortin...

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — The Latest from the skiing world championships (all times local):

8:30 a.m.

The women’s super-G on a sunbathed Olympia delle Tofane is set to kick off the skiing world championships at 10:45 a.m. local time (0945 GMT).

The race is one of four events postponed earlier this week when excessive snowfall and persistent fog wiped out the program for the first three days.

Marta Bassino will open her home worlds as the Italian starts first.

Racing in a speed event for the first time in more than a year, Mikaela Shiffrin defends her title wearing bib No. 4.

The men’s super-G is scheduled for 1 p.m.

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-11 17:20 GMT+08:00

