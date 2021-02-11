Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Biden says Pentagon to review strategy toward China

  117
By Steve Holland, Idrees Ali , REUTERS
2021/02/11 16:01
President Joe Biden speaks as Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Vice President Kamala Harris accompany him at the Pentagon, Feb. 10, 2021.

President Joe Biden speaks as Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Vice President Kamala Harris accompany him at the Pentagon, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP photo)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday the Pentagon would review its strategy toward China, looking at pivotal areas including intelligence, technology and Washington’s military footprint in the region.

The review will be among several others the Pentagon is already carrying out, ranging from troops in the Middle East to policy toward NATO.

Both countries are at loggerheads over issues from technology and human rights to Chinese military activities in the disputed South China Sea, with each accusing the other of deliberately provocative behavior.

Under Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, the Pentagon made countering China its top priority, something Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has signaled will continue.

Speaking during a visit to the Pentagon, Biden said Austin had briefed him on a new China task force that would look at the military’s strategy related to China.

Biden said China and issues related to it would require government agencies working together, along with bipartisan support in Congress and strong alliances.

“That’s how we’ll meet the China challenge,” Biden said, flanked by Austin and Vice President Kamala Harris.

A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said a 15-member task force would be created at the Pentagon to review the strategy and present recommendations within four months.

Earlier this week, two U.S. carrier groups conducted joint exercises in the South China Sea, as China accused the United States of damaging peace and stability.

The United States has contested China’s extensive territorial claims in the region, accusing it of militarizing the South China Sea and trying to intimidate neighbors such as Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam, which have claims that overlap with China’s in the resource-rich area.

But recent interactions between Chinese and American forces in the South China Sea have been safe and professional, officials say.

It was Biden’s first visit to the Pentagon since his Jan. 20 inauguration as president.

Updated : 2021-02-11 17:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan