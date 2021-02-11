Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan reports 1 COVID case imported from France

Case believed to have been infected before his return to Taiwan

  125
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/11 16:09
Snow covers the Trocadero gardens with the Eiffel Tower in the background, in Paris, Feb. 10, 2021.

Snow covers the Trocadero gardens with the Eiffel Tower in the background, in Paris, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan confirmed on Thursday (Feb. 11) that a male in his 20s has contracted the coronavirus, bringing the country's total number of cases to 936.

Case No. 937 is a Taiwanese citizen who traveled to France last September for study and returned on Jan. 29 with a negative COVID-19 test result obtained within three days of his departure. Since arriving, he has been quarantining at home, where he developed symptoms including a cough, runny nose, nausea, and vomiting.

He was confirmed to have the virus on Thursday. However, he tested negative for IgM and positive for IgG antibodies, which suggests he was infected overseas over a month ago, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

Case 937 had not come into contact with anyone else before exhibiting the symptoms, and those at the medical institution where he was screened were deemed to have been well-protected. Therefore, the CECC has not asked anyone associated with the case to enter mandatory isolation.

As of Thursday, Taiwan had recorded 936 COVID cases, including 820 imported cases and nine deaths.
CECC
cases
coronavirus
COVID
COVID-19
imported
France
Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

Chef to Taiwan's de facto US ambassador has mastery recognized
Chef to Taiwan's de facto US ambassador has mastery recognized
2021/02/10 17:38
Office workers in New Taipei win NT$1 million in scratch game
Office workers in New Taipei win NT$1 million in scratch game
2021/02/10 16:34
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
2021/02/10 15:15
Taiwan reports two COVID cases imported from Myanmar, Indonesia
Taiwan reports two COVID cases imported from Myanmar, Indonesia
2021/02/10 15:06
Taiwan drama 'A Sun' makes Oscars shortlist
Taiwan drama 'A Sun' makes Oscars shortlist
2021/02/10 12:47

Updated : 2021-02-11 17:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan