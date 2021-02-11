Taiwan reports 1 COVID case imported from France

Snow covers the Trocadero gardens with the Eiffel Tower in the background, in Paris, Feb. 10, 2021. Snow covers the Trocadero gardens with the Eiffel Tower in the background, in Paris, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan confirmed on Thursday (Feb. 11) that a male in his 20s has contracted the coronavirus, bringing the country's total number of cases to 936.

Case No. 937 is a Taiwanese citizen who traveled to France last September for study and returned on Jan. 29 with a negative COVID-19 test result obtained within three days of his departure. Since arriving, he has been quarantining at home, where he developed symptoms including a cough, runny nose, nausea, and vomiting.

He was confirmed to have the virus on Thursday. However, he tested negative for IgM and positive for IgG antibodies, which suggests he was infected overseas over a month ago, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

Case 937 had not come into contact with anyone else before exhibiting the symptoms, and those at the medical institution where he was screened were deemed to have been well-protected. Therefore, the CECC has not asked anyone associated with the case to enter mandatory isolation.

As of Thursday, Taiwan had recorded 936 COVID cases, including 820 imported cases and nine deaths.