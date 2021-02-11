Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Schakel lifts San Diego St. over San Jose St. 77-55

By Associated Press
2021/02/11 14:34
Schakel lifts San Diego St. over San Jose St. 77-55

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jordan Schakel had 24 points as San Diego State rolled past San Jose State 77-55 on Wednesday night.

Terrell Gomez had 13 points for San Diego State (15-4, 9-3 Mountain West Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive victory. Lamont Butler added 11 points. Matt Mitchell had seven rebounds.

Trey Smith scored a career-high 22 points and had eight rebounds for the Spartans (5-13, 3-11). Sebastian Mendoza added 14 points and seven rebounds. Ralph Agee had seven rebounds.

Jalen Dalcourt, the Spartans’ second leading scorer coming into the contest at 12 points per game, had only three points. He hit 14% from behind the arc (1 of 7).

The Aztecs improve to 2-0 against the Spartans for the season. San Diego State defeated San Jose State 85-54 on Monday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-11 15:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan