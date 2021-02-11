NT$530 million Grand Lottery winning ticket sold in central Taiwan

The sole winning ticket for the first prize of Wednesday's Grand Lottery, worth over NT$530 million (US$18.7 million), was sold by a lottery store in Taichung, Taiwan Lottery Corp. has announced.

The winning amount accumulated to over NT$530 million after rolling over for 17 consecutive draws, and is the fourth largest sum drawn in the lottery since 2014, the lottery company said.

The winning ticket was sold by a lottery store on Side Road in Taichung's Wufeng District. It was the second time the store has sold a winning ticket worth over NT$100 million, according to the company.

The company said that of the 16 Grand Lottery jackpots that were won in 2020, six went to buyers in Taichung.

To celebrate the Lunar New Year holiday, draws for the Grand Lottery are being held for 13 consecutive days from Feb. 9 to Feb. 21, instead of the usual Tuesdays and Fridays.

An additional 360 prizes of NT$1 million each have been added for the Grand Lottery's extra draws, 70 of which have already been won as of Wednesday, according to the company.

As for the Super Lotto, which is announced every Monday and Thursday, the company said its jackpot, which has now reached NT$450 million, has rolled over for 23 consecutive draws.