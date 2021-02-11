Alexa
Goodwin leads Saint Louis over Rhode Island 67-60

By Associated Press
2021/02/11 12:35
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Goodwin recorded 17 points and 11 rebounds to carry Saint Louis to a 67-60 win over Rhode Island on Wednesday night.

Javonte Perkins had 16 points for Saint Louis (9-3, 2-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Gibson Jimerson added 13 points. Hasahn French had 13 rebounds.

Saint Louis scored 27 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Jeremy Sheppard had 16 points for the Rams (9-12, 6-8), who have lost four straight games. Fatts Russell added 15 points and seven rebounds. Makhel Mitchell had 10 points.

Updated : 2021-02-11 14:16 GMT+08:00

