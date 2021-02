Australian Open Results

Thursday At Melbourne Park Melbourne, Australia Purse: AUD32,790,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Second Round

Andrey Rublev (7), Russia, def. Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (8).

Feliciano Lopez, Spain, def. Lorenzo Sonego (31), Italy, 5-7, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5, 6-4.

Women's Singles

Second Round

Shelby Rogers, United States, def. Olga Danilovic, Serbia, 6-2, 6-3.

Karolina Muchova (25), Czech Republic, def. Mona Barthel, Germany, 6-4, 6-1.

Karolina Pliskova (6), Czech Republic, def. Danielle Collins, United States, 7-5, 6-2.

Elise Mertens (18), Belgium, def. Zhu Lin, China, 7-6 (8), 6-1.

Belinda Bencic (11), Switzerland, def. Svetlana Kuznetsova, Russia, 7-5, 2-6, 6-4.

Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, def. Daria Gavrilova, Australia, 6-1, 7-6 (7).

Yulia Putintseva (26), Kazakhstan, def. Alison van Uytvanck, Belgium, 6-4, 1-6, 6-2.

Men's Doubles

First Round

Simone Bolelli, Italy, and Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, def. Fabrice Martin and Jeremy Chardy (12), France, 6-3, 6-4.

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (5), Britain, def. Artem Sitak, New Zealand, and Jonny O'Mara, Britain, 6-4, 6-4.

Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Wesley Koolhof (4), Netherlands, def. Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar, Uruguay, 6-3, 6-4.

Ken Skupski and Neal Skupski (16), Britain, def. Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, and Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, 6-3, 6-2.

Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (1), Colombia, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, and Andre Begemann, Germany, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Kevin Krawietz and Yannick Hanfmann, Germany, def. Igor Zelenay, Slovakia, and Divij Sharan, India, 6-1, 6-4.

Women's Doubles

First Round

Vera Zvonareva, Russia, and Laura Siegemund (16), Germany, def. Kimberly Birrell and Jaimee Fourlis, Australia, 6-2, 6-1.

Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, and Andreja Klepac (14), Slovenia, def. Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Georgina Garcia Perez, Spain, 7-5, 6-4.

Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, and Hsieh Su-wei (1), Taiwan, def. Astra Sharma and Destanee Aiava, Australia, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.

Nicole Melichar, United States, and Demi Schuurs (4), Netherlands, def. Fiona Ferro, France, and Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, 3-2, ret.

Lizette Cabrera and Maddison Inglis, Australia, def. Renata Voracova, Czech Republic, and Wang Yafan, China, 7-6 (3), 4-6, 7-6 (10).