Brown carries The Citadel past East Tennessee State 79-71

By Associated Press
2021/02/11 12:06
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Hayden Brown had 21 points and 12 rebounds as The Citadel topped East Tennessee State 79-71 on Wednesday night.

Fletcher Abee had 17 points for The Citadel (11-7, 4-7 Southern Conference). Kaiden Rice added 14 points. Stephen Clark had 10 rebounds and four blocks.

The Bulldogs posted a season-high 10 blocks.

Ledarrius Brewer had 21 points for the Buccaneers (11-8, 7-4). David Sloan added 15 points. Vonnie Patterson had 13 points.

Damari Monsanto, who was second on the Buccaneers in scoring heading into the matchup with 13 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 7).

The Bulldogs leveled the season series against the Buccaneers with the win. East Tennessee State defeated The Citadel 112-84 on Jan. 30.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-11 14:16 GMT+08:00

