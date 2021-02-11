Alexa
Gregg scores 15 to lift Northwestern St. over UIW 68-67

By Associated Press
2021/02/11 12:20
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jamaure Gregg had 15 points as Northwestern State edged Incarnate Word 68-67 on Wednesday night.

Kendal Coleman had 11 points for Northwestern State (6-14, 5-4 Southland Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Brian White added 11 points. LaTerrance Reed had 10 points.

UIW’s Des Balentine's jump shot capped the scoring with 42 seconds left.

Keaston Willis had 20 points for the Cardinals (8-9, 5-5). Brandon Swaby added 12 points. Marcus Larsson had 10 points. Balentine finished with six points.

The Demons leveled the season series against the Cardinals with the win. UIW defeated Northwestern State 75-67 on Jan. 6.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-11 14:15 GMT+08:00

