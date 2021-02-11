Alexa
Premier says Taiwan has obtained 20 million COVID vaccine doses

Country seeking to get at least 30 million jabs, in addition to domestic vaccines

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/11 12:33
A nurse holds a dose of AstraZeneca vaccine before administering it to a tourist resort employee in Mauritius, Feb. 10 (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) announced on Wednesday (Feb. 10) that Taiwan has secured around 20 million coronavirus vaccine doses, as the country continues to push forward with its homegrown vaccine program.

In a Facebook post about COVID-19 jab availability, Su said as of Wednesday, Taiwan has purchased 4.76 million shots via the WHO-led global vaccine distribution platform COVAX. It has also landed deals to ensure supplies of 10 million AstraZeneca vaccinations and 5.05 million Moderna doses.

Meanwhile, Taiwan is making progress in its indigenous vaccine development. Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp. and United Biomedical have both entered the second phase of clinical trials, according to Su.

While the government has to exercise caution in disclosing relevant information due to the sensitivity of COVID vaccine negotiations, Su stressed there has been constant effort to procure and develop shots to safeguard people’s health.

Health Minister and head of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) has said Taiwan is eying a total of 30 million to 35 million coronavirus vaccinations for the national immunization campaign, wrote China Times.
