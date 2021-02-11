Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/02/11 11:18
Monroe carries Sam Houston State past SE Louisiana 79-61

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Bryce Monroe had a season-high 26 points as Sam Houston stretched its home winning streak to 10 games, topping Southeastern Louisiana 79-61 on Wednesday night.

Monroe shot 4 for 6 on 3-pointers. Demarkus Lampley had 16 points for Sam Houston (15-6, 9-1 Southland Conference). Javion May added 11 points and nine rebounds.

Zach Nutall, who led the Bearkats in scoring heading into the matchup with 20 points per game, scored two points. He failed to make a shot from behind the arc (0 of 5).

Gus Okafor had 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Lions (6-12, 4-6). Keon Clergeot added 14 points. Isiah Kirby had 11 points and eight rebounds.

The Bearkats improve to 2-0 against the Lions for the season. Sam Houston defeated Southeastern Louisiana 70-52 on Jan. 6.

Updated : 2021-02-11 12:43 GMT+08:00

