Tahvanainen carries Bradley past Valparaiso 76-52

By Associated Press
2021/02/11 10:57
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Ville Tahvanainen came off the bench to score 14 points, leading Bradley to a 76-52 win over Valparaiso on Wednesday night.

Terry Nolan Jr. had 13 points for Bradley (11-11, 5-8 Missouri Valley Conference), which snapped its four-game road losing streak. Ja’Shon Henry added 11 points. Elijah Childs had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Donovan Clay had 17 points for the Crusaders (7-13, 4-7). Sheldon Edwards added 10 points. Eron Gordon had eight rebounds.

The Braves evened the season series against the Crusaders with the win. Valparaiso defeated Bradley 91-85 on Jan. 28.

Updated : 2021-02-11 12:43 GMT+08:00

