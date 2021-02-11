Alexa
Smith, Jean-Baptiste lead Chattanooga over Wofford 78-66

By Associated Press
2021/02/11 11:11
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Malachi Smith and David Jean-Baptiste scored 21 points apiece as Chattanooga defeated Wofford 78-66 on Wednesday night.

Stefan Kenic added 16 points for Chattanooga (15-5, 6-5 Southern Conference), which earned its fourth straight road victory. Jean-Baptiste also had seven rebounds.

Morgan Safford had 18 points for the Terriers (12-7, 9-4). Max Klesmit added 15 points. Keaton Turner had 14 points.

Storm Murphy, the Terriers’ leading scorer entering the matchup at 19.0 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 5).

The Mocs leveled the season series against the Terriers with the win. Wofford defeated Chattanooga 77-59 on Jan. 16.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-11 12:42 GMT+08:00

