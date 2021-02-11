Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Yesufu, Murphy lift Drake over Northern Iowa 80-59

By Associated Press
2021/02/11 10:46
Yesufu, Murphy lift Drake over Northern Iowa 80-59

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Joseph Yesufu and Tremell Murphy scored 18 points apiece as Drake rolled past Northern Iowa 80-59 on Wednesday night.

D.J. Wilkins added 15 points for the Bulldogs (19-1, 10-1 Missouri Valley Conference), who stretched their home winning streak to 11 games. Shanquan Hemphill had nine rebounds.

Trae Berhow had 14 points for the Panthers (6-13, 4-9). Bowen Born and Austin Phyfe had 10 points apiece.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-11 12:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan