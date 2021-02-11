Indiana hands Northwestern 10th straight loss, 79-76 in 2OT

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Aljami Durham scored a career-high 24 points, Armaan Franklin tied his best with 23 points and Indiana beat Northwestern 79-76 in double overtime on Wednesday night for the Wildcats' 10th straight loss.

Indiana trailed by as many as 14 points, and led for just 14 seconds through regulation and the first overtime.

Jerome Hunter put Indiana ahead 75-71 with 16.2 seconds left in the second overtime on a step-back 3-pointer. Chase Audige answered at the other end on a corner 3-pointer, and Durham helped the Hoosiers seal it by making four free throws in the final 5.7 seconds.

Indiana was 27 of 38 from the free-throw line compared to Northwestern's 12 attempts.

Trayce Jackson-Davis had 10 points and 14 rebounds for Indiana (11-8, 6-6 Big Ten). Hunter, who did not play in Indiana's previous two games due to a coach's decision, finished with seven points.

Franklin and Durham combined to score 16 of Indiana's 20 first-half points. Each team shot under 31% from the field in the first half. Indiana only made one field goal in the opening eight minutes as Northwestern took a 12-3 lead, and the Wildcats were held to two field goals in the final eight minutes.

Northwestern led 54-47 with 2:16 remaining in regulation, but Durham closed on a personal 7-0 run, capped by a runner in the lane with 25.8 seconds left. The Wildcats weren't able to get off a shot before the buzzer.

Franklin scored 10 of Indiana's 12 points in overtime, and he assisted on Durham's long jumper with 1.6 seconds left to force a second overtime.

Audige led Northwestern (6-11, 3-10) with 19 points. Pete Nance and Robbie Beran each added 12 points, and Ryan Young had 11. Northwestern reserve guard Ty Berry did not play following the passing of his father. Fellow guard Boo Buie wore Berry's No. 3 jersey.

