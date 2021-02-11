Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan's 'cat warrior' sends China new year greetings, tells it to back off

Hsiao Bi-khim wishes China a happy Lunar New Year, calls on 'wolf warriors' to cease antagonism

  167
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/11 11:04
Hsiao Bi-khim showing her Halloween mask. (Facebook, Hsiao Bi-khim photo)

Hsiao Bi-khim showing her Halloween mask. (Facebook, Hsiao Bi-khim photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's envoy to the U.S. on Tuesday (Feb. 9) echoed President Taiwan Ing-wen's (蔡英文) Lunar New Year greetings to China, while also calling on the communist country to end its threats.

During a high-level national security meeting on Tuesday (Feb. 9), Tsai pointed out that over the past year, military aircraft and warships from China have frequently engaged in maneuvers in the sea and airspace around Taiwan, including multiple incursions into the country's air defense identification zone (ADIZ). Tsai warned that these actions are "not conducive to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region," reported CNA .

She said that in response, Taiwan will continue to improve its defensive capabilities while seeking to maintain the status quo of peace and prosperity through exchanges and cooperation with other countries. The president stated: "I would like to reiterate that Taiwan's consistent position in the face of cross-strait relations is to neither succumb to pressure nor to advance rashly when supported."

Tsai emphasized that as long as Beijing demonstrates intentions to diffuse the confrontation, Taiwan is willing to engage in "meaningful dialogue" under the principle of equality and mutual respect. She then reminded the Chinese government that "cross-strait peace is not a unilateral issue for Taiwan."

She cautioned that, "Historical experience has proven that verbal assaults and military threats against Taiwan will not help cross-strait relations." Tsai then wished the people of China a happy Lunar New Year and expressed her hope the two countries can work together to promote peace and stability.

That same day, Taiwan's representative to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim (小美琴), who has described herself as a "cat warrior" (戰貓) to counter China's "wolf warrior diplomats," retweeted Tsai's remarks and wrote "Happy lunar new year, and stop threatening us." The tweet soon gained over 1,700 likes and 302 comments.

In a sign of the Biden administration's support for Taiwan, Hsiao met with Acting Assistant Secretary of the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs (EAP), Sung Kim, on Wednesday (Feb. 10). The meeting was significant because it marked the first time since Biden took office that a Taiwan government official has entered the U.S. State Department.

The EAP posted a tweet that day showing Hsiao and Kim standing together and wrote the U.S. is "deepening" its relations with the country and described Taiwan as "a leading democracy and important economic and security partner." Hsiao retweeted the post and wrote the meeting covered a number of topics of "mutual interest" that reflected "our strong and broad partnership."
Hsiao Bi-khim
cat warrior
wolf warrior diplomats
lunar new year
cross-strait tensions
Taiwan-US relations

RELATED ARTICLES

Chef to Taiwan's de facto US ambassador has mastery recognized
Chef to Taiwan's de facto US ambassador has mastery recognized
2021/02/10 17:38
Taiwan News wishes you a happy Lunar New Year!
Taiwan News wishes you a happy Lunar New Year!
2021/02/10 17:04
Office workers in New Taipei win NT$1 million in scratch game
Office workers in New Taipei win NT$1 million in scratch game
2021/02/10 16:34
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
2021/02/10 15:15
Taiwan dollar gains 5.69% against US dollar in Year of Rat
Taiwan dollar gains 5.69% against US dollar in Year of Rat
2021/02/10 10:00

Updated : 2021-02-11 12:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan