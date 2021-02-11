Albert Almora and Mets finalize $1.25M, 1-year contract

FILE - In this July 27, 2019, file photo, Chicago Cubs' Albert Almora Jr. watches his home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the tenth inning o... FILE - In this July 27, 2019, file photo, Chicago Cubs' Albert Almora Jr. watches his home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the tenth inning of a baseball game in Milwaukee. Almora has agreed to a contract with the New York Mets, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, because the agreement was subject to a successful physical. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File)