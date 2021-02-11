Alexa
Fish dumplings from Taiwan cause a stir in Japan, Singapore

Gifted art teacher a dab hand at making lifelike goldfish and koi fish dumplings

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/11 10:24
Fish dumpling by Taiwanese art teacher 
Goldfish dumpling by Taiwanese art teacher 

Fish dumpling by Taiwanese art teacher  (CNA photo)

Goldfish dumpling by Taiwanese art teacher  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An art teacher from Taiwan has created some remarkably lifelike goldfish and koi fish dumplings for Lunar New Year.

Chang Min-chen (張敏貞), a watercolor instructor for two decades, has transformed her talent for draughtsmanship into making fish-shaped dumplings. She drew inspiration from the Japanese-style confectionery wagashi, known for its exquisiteness and artistic features, reported CNA.

It took considerable time and effort to form the goldfish dumplings into the right shape and proportions, a process that involved research into the aquatic creature’s body structure. Each fish takes about five minutes to make, including coloring and the ingenious use of a plastic straw to create a fish scale pattern.

Buoyed by the satisfying result, Chang took a step further by taking on the challenge of making koi fish dumplings, which requires advanced craft and the arrangement of multiple hues. The fish dumplings, with shrimp and squid fillings, are to be served on the dinner table for Lunar New Year’s Eve, she said.

The delicacies are so lifelike some netizens joked they wouldn’t eat them because “they look so terribly real.” The gifted teacher now plans to make another version of the “edible fish” for Lantern Festival — tangyuan, which are balls of glutinous rice with or without fillings, served in a hot broth or deep-fried.

“It would be fun seeing the fish tangyuan swimming in the soup,” she mused.

Fish dumplings made by Taiwanese art teacher Chang Min-chen. (CNA photos)
dumplings
goldfish
Koi fish
teacher
Lunar New Year
Lantern Festival

Updated : 2021-02-11 11:09 GMT+08:00

