Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei reaches 3rd round at Australia Open

Taiwanese tennis star Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇) advanced to the third round of the women's singles at the Australian Open on Wednesday with a convincing win against her Canadian competitor.

Hsieh, currently ranked No. 71 in the women's singles, got off to a good start, taking an early 4-0 lead against world No.9 Bianca Andreescu, and she went on to win the first set 6-3.

In the second set, Hsieh broke Andreescu's serve to gain a 3-1 lead, and she finished the match 6-3 6-2.

Hsieh's victory was the second in two days, after she comfortably defeated Tsvetana Pironkova of Bulgaria 7-5, 6-2 in the first round at the Australian Open, which started in Melbourne on Monday, three weeks later than scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Taiwanese star will next face the winner of the match between Venus Williams of the United States and Italy's Sara Errani.

Williams holds seven Grand Slam titles in singles, 14 in doubles and two in mixed doubles, as well as five Wimbledon singles titles. She is also a two-time champion of the U.S. Open.

Errani holds five Grand Slam titles and has won five Grand Slam doubles championships.

Meanwhile, Lu Yen-hsun (盧彥勳) of Taiwan was knocked out of the Australian Open after he lost in the men's singles and doubles.

Lu and his American partner Sam Querrey were defeated Wednesday by the second-seeded Croatian pair Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic 6-7 (4-7) and 3-6 in the men's doubles in the first round of the tournament.

On Monday, Lu was overpowered by American Reilly Opelka 3-6, 6-7 (2-7) and 3-6, in the first round of the men's singles.