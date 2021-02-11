Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei reaches 3rd round at Australia Open

By Central News Agency
2021/02/11 09:18
(Facebook, Hsieh Su-wei photo)

(Facebook, Hsieh Su-wei photo)

Taiwanese tennis star Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇) advanced to the third round of the women's singles at the Australian Open on Wednesday with a convincing win against her Canadian competitor.

Hsieh, currently ranked No. 71 in the women's singles, got off to a good start, taking an early 4-0 lead against world No.9 Bianca Andreescu, and she went on to win the first set 6-3.

In the second set, Hsieh broke Andreescu's serve to gain a 3-1 lead, and she finished the match 6-3 6-2.

Hsieh's victory was the second in two days, after she comfortably defeated Tsvetana Pironkova of Bulgaria 7-5, 6-2 in the first round at the Australian Open, which started in Melbourne on Monday, three weeks later than scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Taiwanese star will next face the winner of the match between Venus Williams of the United States and Italy's Sara Errani.

Williams holds seven Grand Slam titles in singles, 14 in doubles and two in mixed doubles, as well as five Wimbledon singles titles. She is also a two-time champion of the U.S. Open.

Errani holds five Grand Slam titles and has won five Grand Slam doubles championships.

Meanwhile, Lu Yen-hsun (盧彥勳) of Taiwan was knocked out of the Australian Open after he lost in the men's singles and doubles.

Lu and his American partner Sam Querrey were defeated Wednesday by the second-seeded Croatian pair Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic 6-7 (4-7) and 3-6 in the men's doubles in the first round of the tournament.

On Monday, Lu was overpowered by American Reilly Opelka 3-6, 6-7 (2-7) and 3-6, in the first round of the men's singles.

Updated : 2021-02-11 09:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan