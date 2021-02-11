Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Lions add Jett Modkins, DeOn’tae Pannell to coaching staff

By Associated Press
2021/02/11 08:04
Lions add Jett Modkins, DeOn’tae Pannell to coaching staff

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have added assistant special teams coach Jett Modkins to Dan Campbell's staff.

The Lions also announced Wednesday that DeOn’tae Pannell will join the organization with its William Clay Ford minority coaching assistantship.

Modkins assisted the Denver Broncos' offense last season as a diversity coaching intern. Pannell coached at Peru State College in Nebraska the previous five seasons, serving as defensive coordinator the last three years.

The Lions hired Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes last month after firing coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn in November.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-02-11 09:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan