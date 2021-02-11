Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

MATCHDAY: Chelsea faces second-tier Barnsley in FA Cup

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/11 08:00
MATCHDAY: Chelsea faces second-tier Barnsley in FA Cup

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:

ENGLAND

Chelsea is unbeaten in four games under new manager Thomas Tuchel and showing signs of improvement, especially defensively, ahead of a trip to second-tier Barnsley in the fifth round of the FA Cup. Tuchel has faced a match every three or four days since replacing the fired Frank Lampard at the end of January and has already stamped his authority on the team, which has conceded just once — an own-goal — under the German and has dominated possession in all four games. Barnsley, owned by a consortium involving “Moneyball” guru Billy Beane, is mid-table in the Championship. Wolverhampton hosts fellow Premier League team Southampton in the other last-16 matchup, with the pair of games set to complete the lineup for the quarterfinals.

SPAIN

Athletic Bilbao hosts Levante in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals. Athletic is trying to repeat as finalist while Levante is back in the final four for the first time in 86 years. Athletic, revitalized under coach Marcelino García Toral, has a chance to play in its third final this year. It defeated Barcelona to win the Spanish Super Cup final in January and is set to face Basque Country rival Real Sociedad in April in the final of last season's Copa del Rey, which was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The second leg will be in March. Barcelona and Sevilla meet in the other Copa semifinal.

FRANCE

Rennes travels to face first-division rival Angers and Saint-Etienne goes to second-tier Sochaux in the French Cup’s remaining round of 64 games. Rennes won the Cup for the third time in 2019, defeating Paris Saint-Germain after coming from 2-0 down in a dramatic final. Saint-Etienne has won the trophy six times — the third-most behind Marseille and 13-time champion PSG — and was runner-up to PSG last year.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-11 09:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan