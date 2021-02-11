Alexa
The Latest: Temperature rising for Day 4 at Australian Open

By Associated Press
2021/02/11 08:12
Australia's Ash Barty celebrates after defeating Spain's Garbine Muguruza in the final of the Yarra River Classic in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb...

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest from the Australian Open on Thursday (all times local):

11:00 a.m.

Day 4 at Melbourne Park features the No. 1 women’s player in the world and the 2020 singles champion in temperatures which are expected to be the hottest of the first week.

Top-ranked Ash Barty plays fellow Australian Daria Gavrilova and fourth-seeded Sofia Kenin plays Kaia Kanepi in afternoon matches as the second round of singles play concludes. Kenin won her first Grand Slam singles title last year with a three-set victory over Garbiñe Muguruza at Melbourne Park.

The weather forecast is for mostly sunny skies and a high temperature of 33 degrees Celsius, or 91 degrees Fahrenheit.

American 16-year-old Coco Gauff takes on fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina, a two-time Australian Open quarterfinalist, in the opening night match at Rod Laver Arena.

Another American, Michael Mmoh, will have an even tougher task, playing No. 2 Rafael Nadal. The Spanish lefthander is looking to win a men's-record 21st Grand Slam singles title.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-11 09:40 GMT+08:00

