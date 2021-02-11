Domenech fired by Nantes after winless spell in charge

NANTES, France (AP) — Former France coach Raymond Domenech was fired by Nantes after a 4-2 loss at Lens on Wednesday in the French Cup that extended his winless run in charge to eight games since taking over in December.

The French club made the announcement in a post on its official Twitter page, also saying that Antoine Kombouare would be coming in as a replacement.

Nantes is in third-to-last place in the French league.

The 69-year-old Domenech was a surprise appointment by Nantes, having been out of soccer management since ending his six-year spell in charge of France's national team in 2010.

He failed to improve the fortunes of the team, losing four and drawing four games.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports