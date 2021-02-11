Alexa
American midfielder Aaronson scores 1st goal for Salzburg

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/11 06:15
American midfielder Brenden Aaronson scored his first goal for Red Bull Salzburg in a 3-1 victory over Austria Vienna on Wednesday night in the Austrian Bundesliga.

The 20-year-old from New Jersey, broke a 1-1 tie in the 72nd minute after he received a pass from the left flank with his back to the goal. Aaronson took several dribbles and switched feet and he shimmied to create space, then curled an angled right-footed shot from about 10 yards between defenders Stephan Zwierschitz and Eric Martel. The ball sailed beyond stunned goalkeeper Patrick Pentz and the far post.

Aaronson ran to the post, slid and somersaulted in celebration.

Major League Soccer’s Philadelphia Union announced Oct. 16 that Aaronson was joining Salzburg during the January transfer window. Salzburg is coached by former New York Red Bulls coach Jesse Marsch.

Aaronson debuted as a 62nd-minute substitute at Altach on Jan. 24.

He made his U.S. national team debut against Costa Rica in February. He had a goal and and in December during an exhibition against El Salvador.

