By Associated Press
2021/02/11 05:48
Tigers agree to minor league deals with Nunez, Garcia

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers have agreed to minor league deals with infielders Renato Nunez and Greg Garcia.

The Tigers said Wednesday both players will receive invites to major league spring training. Nunez hit 31 home runs for Baltimore in 2019, then batted .256 with 12 homers in the shortened 2020 season.

The 26-year-old Nunez was released by the Orioles after last season.

Garcia hit .200 in 35 games last year for San Diego. That was his second season with the Padres after he spent five with St. Louis.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-11 08:11 GMT+08:00

