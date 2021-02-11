Alexa
Berger gets 3rd triple-double this season for Indiana women

By Associated Press
2021/02/11 06:10
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 25 points, Grace Berger secured her third triple-double of the season and No. 15 Indiana beat Penn State 90-65 on Wednesday.

Berger had 17 points, 11 rebounds, and her 10th assist came with 2:35 remaining in the fourth quarter on a pass to Holmes in the lane. Berger has the program's only three triple-doubles, including one against Penn State in January.

Berger started Indiana's 12-0 run to begin the third quarter to help build the first double-digit lead of the game at 51-40. The Hoosiers shot 57.1% in the quarter and held Penn State to 3-of-12 shooting to turn a 40-39 halftime deficit into a 65-51 lead.

Ali Patberg added 16 points and eight rebounds, and Aleksa Gulbe scored 15 for Indiana (12-4, 10-2 Big Ten Conference). Nicole Cardano-Hillary was Indiana's only starter not in double figures, scoring nine points with five assists and four steals..

Holmes was 10 of 12 from the field, 5 of 6 at the free-throw line and she also grabbed seven rebounds.

Niya Beverley scored 16 points for Penn State (8-8, 5-7). Maddie Burke added 13 points and Anna Camden 12.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-02-11 08:11 GMT+08:00

