Twitter, Under Armour rise; Alteryx, Assurant fall

By Associated Press
2021/02/11 05:09
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Twitter Inc., up $7.90 to $67.77.

The social media company reported higher daily users, helping its fourth-quarter financial results beat Wall Street forecasts.

Match Group Inc., up $12.20 to $171.07.

The online dating app company is buying Hyperconnect for about $7.3 billion.

Lyft Inc., up $2.57 to $56.21.

The ride-hailing company lost less money in the fourth-quarter than analysts expected.

Under Armour Inc., up $1.73 to $22.45.

The sports apparel company reported a surprise fourth-quarter profit and revenue above Wall Street forecasts.

Alteryx Inc., down $22.30 to $116.36.

The software company gave investors a disappointing earnings and revenue forecast.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., up $6.36 to $45.90.

Softbank is investing $900 million in the genetics technology company.

NIC Inc., up $4.67 to $34.48.

The developer of government online services, websites and apps is being bought by Tyler Technologies for $2.3 billion.

Assurant Inc., down $7.70 to $128.43.

The insurer's fourth-quarter profits fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Updated : 2021-02-11 08:10 GMT+08:00

