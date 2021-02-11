Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/11 04:55
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 32 cents to $58.68 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for April delivery rose 38 cents to $61.47 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery fell 2 cents to $1.65 a gallon. March heating oil remained at $1.76 a gallon. March natural gas rose 7 cents to $2.91 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $5.20 to $1,842.70 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 32 cents to $27.08 an ounce and March copper rose 5 cents to $3.77 a pound.

The dollar rose to 104.65 Japanese yen from 104.55 yen. The euro rose to $1.2129 from $1.2120.

Updated : 2021-02-11 08:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan