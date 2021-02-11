Alexa
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/11 05:21
Major U.S. stock indexes ended another up-and-down day of trading more or less where they started out, although a small gain nudged the Dow Jones Industrial Average to another record high. The S&P 500 ended down less than 0.1%, while the Nasdaq gave back 0.3%. Treasury yields fell after a government report showed that inflation remained tame last month. That’s encouraging for investors because it suggests the U.S. economy will be able to receive more stimulus without overheating.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 1.35 points, or less than 0.1%, to 3,909.88.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 61.97 points, or 0.2%, to 31,437.80.

The Nasdaq fell 35.16 points, or 0.3%, to 13,972.53.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 16.56 points, or 0.7%, to 2,282.44.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 23.05 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is up 289.56 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 116.24 points, or 0.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 49.11 points, or 2.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 153.81 points, or 4.1%.

The Dow is up 831.32 points, or 2.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,084.25 points, or 8.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 307.59 points, or 15.6%.

Updated : 2021-02-11 08:09 GMT+08:00

